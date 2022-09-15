Mi Gente: Our Stories

"Mi Gente" means “My People” or “Our People” in Spanish. More than 30% of San Diegans are Latinos and Latinas whose roots have given to the culture of San Diego for decades and CBS 8 wants to share that with you!

We begin with a closer look at the history, culture and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

San Diegans are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from September 15 through October 15. This month we recognize contributions that Hispanic Americans have made in the U.S. from the people to music, food and artwork.

Flores is in his third consecutive year as the non-profit's president, helming the mini-museum.

"The House of Puerto Rico was christened around 2006," President Anthony Flores explained. "But the organization has been around since 1972."

In the middle of Balboa Park, you might hear salsa music, the oldies, and catch a person or two dancing a few steps to the beat.

The truck sits in the middle of Fair 44, the plot of land on the corner of El Cajon Blvd. and 44th Street; and on the corner of commodity -- as one of few Puerto Rican and Dominican restaurants in Southern California.

"I can't believe it, honestly," Rivera said. "We opened three months before COVID, and we had no idea what we were in for..."

From established Mexican restaurants in our neighborhoods for decades, to Asian spots dishing up foods from countless countries, San Diego's got no shortage of food; and the diversity is getting better.

"It's a very confusing, convoluted process to become a United States citizen, so we realized we needed to do more," Sonya Williams, Executive Director of Pathways to Citizenship , said.

While you'd think most help is centered around the border, a nonprofit is trying to spread it to North County San Diego.

The process to become a United States citizen can be a daunting task for anyone looking to go through it, especially by themselves.

"I'm just so proud of her and that just shows the kind of person she is," said Julia Fox, Educational Program Manager for Pathways to Citizenship and one of Guillermina's teachers.

CBS 8 introduced you to Guillermina Martinez Navarrete in October , as she studied to take the U.S. citizenship exam. She now is a full-fledged citizen.

Becoming a naturalized citizen is a painstaking task, taking a lot of studying and preparation. North County nonprofit Pathways to Citizenship helps permanent residents do it, and their latest success story is someone you might've already met.

"Every time I play, I just feel overwhelmed with joy being able to play it and also being able to play it for people,” he said.

"There's something so beautiful about playing it,” said Leonardo Lara who is getting ready to graduate next year with his associate degree in mariachi music.

Mariachi music is a pillar of Mexican culture. Its rhythm is instantly recognizable and not just in Latin America. The iconic music genre also has some roots in San Diego County where the country’s first mariachi music degree program is offered in Chula Vista.

Hello Auto Latina GM : Latina breaking molds in San Diego

On average, women make up about half of the U.S. workforce, and that number is even less when broken down into women of color, and by industry.

You might expect some fields, like the automotive industry, to be heavily-male dominated; one San Diego dealership shows that is changing.

When you walk in to Hello Mazda San Diego in Kearny Mesa, Idaliz Maldonado might very well be the one greeting you at the front desk, tinkering with the printer, and signing off on your paperwork as the dealership's general manager.

"There's days people come in and they look at me and they say, 'oh, can I talk to the GM," Maldonado said as she walked the lines of new cars on the lot. "Then I say, 'oh, how can I help you," and they're like, 'oh, you're the GM?" She continued. "And I'm like, 'yeah!'"