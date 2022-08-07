‘Movement BE’ summer arts camp celebrates one year in underserved community

A local youth arts summer camp has doubled in size in just one year. The Movement BE camp holds programs in its College Area building at 68th and El Cajon Blvd.

SAN DIEGO — “When I say movement, you say be,” shouted Movement BE program founder Nate Howard during the summer camp’s “Fun Friday” event.

The Movement BE nonprofit’s summer camp is in its second year.

Last summer, the group held its grand opening for the former payday loans building at 68th and El Cajon.



"A lot has changed, this was an abandoned building, and we've turned it into a youth center,” said Howard, who is a professional poet himself, having recorded songs with rap artists Ty Dolla $ign and Kendrick Lamar.

The young minds of the summer camp focus on creative writing, art, and poetry. The group of 4 to 11-year-olds recites position affirmations, such as “I am happy.”

It's 8-year-old Kayionnie Evans Nash first year in the Movement BE summer camp.

"I've never been to a summer camp that had all the stuff before, it’s really cool here,” said Evans Nash.

Evans Nash wants to be a police officer or a firefighter when she grows up, and says this camp exposes her to creative ideas.

"Sometimes I really don't want to be stuck in the house all day, here I see more adults and it’s more fun,” said Evans Nash.

In one year, the summer camp size has more than doubled to over 70 kids each week.

Natalie Lopez was part of the camp last year as a former foster youth and now is a staff member.



"This place is actually the best place I have ever been to unlike others this place has equality. It has all types of races, ages,” said Lopez, who serves as an illustrator.

Lopez loves the diversity and says the camp is a safe place that feels like home and motivates her.

“They'll walk away of confidence, let's just be honest because here, they give you tons of confidence,” Lopez said.

Older kids in middle and high school meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the Movement BE “Hip Hop and Pizza” sessions. The camp is free for all San Diego Unified students and is funded by the San Diego Foundation.

Nate Howard, who is a new father himself of a 4-month old baby girl named Ozara, which means “wealth,” says he hopes the camp continues to grow.



"Giving them the ability to realize that I am beautiful, I am powerful, I am smart and getting them to understand the power of their words and how they tell their story that is our whole message,” Howard said.



The Movement BE Summer Camp runs until August 26. Then the non-profit will hold an after-school program and Saturday family days.

