No Sabo Kid | Encinitas Spanish teacher found life calling through Mariachi music

Jonathan Valverde didn’t grow up speaking Spanish in his home. He said it was the pull of his culture through Mariachi music that made him a #NoSaboKid no more.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. — “No sabo" is an incorrect way of saying “I don’t know” in Spanish. The correct translation is “no se.”

'No Sabo' is a term used for Latinos who aren’t fluent in Spanish. But what used to be a derogatory term has now become a cultural phenomenon online. Let's take a look at TikTok: #NoSabo has nearly 650 million video views. #NoSaboKids has 400 million views. Now Latinos are discovering they can learn Spanish in their own way and on their own timeline.

Jonathan Valverde is a Spanish teacher at Encinitas Country Day School. He didn’t grow up speaking Spanish in his home. He said it was the pull of his culture through Mariachi music that made him a #NoSaboKid no more.

People would never guess that Spanish was not Valverde's first language if they heard him sing Mariachi. His dad was born in Tijuana. His mother, of Mexican decent, was born in California’s Central Valley. They spoke English in their home.

Valverde asked his dad why that was.

“There was an underlying feeling that they wanted to fit in," he said.

He said his father was embarrassed to tell people he was born in Tijuana. He would actually say TJ, because he wouldn’t say Tijuana when people asked him.

“I asked him, 'Who told you that's something to be ashamed of?' He said, 'I don’t know.'

"He just wanted to fit in with everybody else," Valverde said. "Kids get so engrossed in the culture that they’re surrounded in. I love America. I love everything about it here. It was easier for me to speak English all the time.”

And so he did.

Valverde’s grandfather was a pastor at a Spanish-speaking church and his father still is. That’s where Valverde heard Spanish.

“I could understand it very well. I could sing it. But I couldn't communicate very well," he said.

Valverde, like many Latinos, was teased for not being fluent in Spanish. A Pew Research Center Report published Wednesday shows 54% of Latinos who speak very little or no Spanish have been made to feel bad because of it.

Valverde said 'No Sabo' wasn't always the term people used.

“No Sabo is the term now, but the common term is Pocho. ‘Oh, this Pocho. Oh, you’re like a Chicano. Oh you were born here. You have Hispanic heritage but you don’t speak very good Spanish.'”

When he was 16 he went to a summer camp in Tecate. He decided he wanted to learn a Mariachi song to perform to his peers to show them he could learn and sing Spanish. He found his calling.

“The music pulled out something inside of me," Valverde said. "A part of my voice I wouldn't have discovered if I hadn't sung Mariachi. It's the heart of Mexico. When I started singing, it just felt so natural.”

While he studied music and voice at San Diego State University, Valverde said he perfected his Spanish through Mariachi. He took it further than just singing, he connected and spoke with the audience. He said Mariachi is music, it's personality, it's language.

“I really wanted to do that in Spanish," he said. "So that really motivated me to learn it and to start taking it more seriously. It was the music that made me do that."

Valverde started teaching music. Students in Chula Vista called him the “singing substitute.” He said he used music to get their attention and gain their respect. One day a school he was at needed a Spanish teacher and he stepped in. He said he loves helping kids speak Spanish, especially those who are Hispanic but don’t speak it very well.

“It’s inside of you," he said. "It’s a matter of someone or something pulling that out of you, inspiring you to bring out what you already have. I'm passing on something that is very special, and I want to make my forefathers proud that Jonathan, yes, he was a No Sabo Kid, he was a Pocho, but he managed to be determined enough to continue that legacy of the Spanish language through education and music.”

Now he wants to inspire others so that they too can learn Spanish and connect with their heritage, on their own terms.

“It's great to be part of the American culture, but never forget your roots. Never forget the language your grandparents used to fall in love with," he said.

Book Valverde for Spanish or music lessons here.