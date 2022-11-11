Pop-up shop in Nordstrom at UTC Mall showcases luxury fashion made in Mexico

Catherine and Linda recently created FOUND by C&L, a partnership with Nordstrom Department Store to have what they call Pop-In Shops.

SAN DIEGO — Feel good, luxury fashion. That’s what a fashion influencer in San Diego calls the designs at a pop-up shop inside the Nordstrom at UTC Mall this weekend, when it will be your chance to see luxury fashion made in Mexico.

Linda Waisboard started her fashion career as a Nordstrom stylist more than a decade ago. Today she has a cult-like following of loyal customers who want her style.

She and her business partner, Catherine Bachelier, founded The C&L Experience. They call it a California-based wardrobe styling and fashion promotion business.

"Fashion is art. Fashion is self expression. Fashion is creativity. Fashion is fun," said Linda.

Catherine and Linda recently created FOUND by C&L, a partnership with Nordstrom Department Store to have what they call Pop-In Shops. They travel the world searching for unique pieces, and now they bring them to pop-up shops within Nordstrom on special weekends through the year.

“We’re looking for very innovative, special pieces because we know what is on the floor at Nordstrom, these brands have to be able to compete with the best of the best. We really try to have brands with heart, with a story behind it, that make you feel something special. We want special because that is what luxury means," Linda said.

Linda and Catherine say they find incredible designers and fashion in Mexico. On a trip there, they met Mora Ruiz, a small fashion designer out of Merida, Yucatan.

"First I saw the quality, I know what quality is. The design behind it. She blends beautifully with what is artisanal with a modern design. And I spoke with Mora and she told me these are all hand-made by women,” explained Linda.

Mora was a seamstress for years, making clothes for other stores and brand. Eight years ago she started her own fashion brand. She says it was her dream her entire life. Mora hand dyes linen and lace. Each design is custom made to the woman wearing it. She showed us one dress that she painted, designed, and made it into a print. A machine in Yucatan then stamps it onto a natural linen material. Some designs are complicated because of the rich colors Mora creates on the fabrics.

Mora hires women in Mexico who can sew, to hand-make her designs. She gives them the fabric and her design patterns and lets them take them home, sew them, then bring them back to her.

“Sometimes it takes them hours and weeks to do. She's able to employee these families, to sustain their families, and bring these unique pieces to the United States," said Catherine.

This weekend, this seamstress turned fashion designer has her pieces hanging in one of America’s most popular department stores. Prices range from $200-$800. She says her inspiration comes from her daughter, other women, and life. She wants women to feel like queens when they wear her clothes.

How hard would it have been for Mora to get into Nordstrom? She says impossible for her by herself. She says she is so grateful to Linda and Catherine. Linda says these Pop-Ins give the designers they discover the exposure to bridge the gap into the US market. For Mora, that starts at the UTC Mall this weekend.

“We want people to know that when they come into a Nordstrom and they buy something, they can really make a difference. They can feel something special,” added Linda.

The FOUND by C&L Pop-In Shop is on the 2nd floor of the UTC Mall Nordstrom November 10-12.