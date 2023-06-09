Port of San Diego looking to expand South Bay parks

The Port of San Diego wants to bring more amenities and events to three parks in the South Bay and one of those is Pepper Park in National City.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — National City families say Pepper Park is long overdue for renovations. It has San Diego Bay access, but the view is easily forgotten.

Families tell CBS 8 the park has very little parking, the playground is old and so are the bathrooms.

They also say National City is in need of more parks.

Hernandez and Sanchez say they want more green space to help with the poor air quality coming from industrial businesses.

It's why they were at Wednesday night's Port of San Diego workshop.

Starting next year the agency is planning to expand Pepper Park, as well as Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan and Harbor Park in Chula Vista.

“Actually having park space, having amenities. Having things for families to do to have a healthy and thriving life,” said Sandy Naranjo, the vice chair for the Port of San Diego.

The port is also looking to host events at both parks.

“We've adopted a policy called Tidelands Activation Program so it’s a policy to find different types of events that will allow an increase of access,” said Naranjo.

At the workshop people got the chance to take a survey to see what kind of events they wished to see.

Aside from needed improvements, Pepper Park could also see a splash pad and a perched beach.

Their next meeting will be Tuesday, September 12 in Barrio Logan at the Barrio Station.