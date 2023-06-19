San Diego's Black Golfers Association comes together for annual Juneteenth tournament

SDBGA holds 3rd annual tournament at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

SAN DIEGO — Amani Walker founded the San Diego Black Golfers Association in the wake of the sport enjoying a growth spurt during the pandemic.

"Our purpose is to bring people together to enjoy the game of golf. [People from] different diverse backgrounds, different social classes, everyone who doesn't get a chance to be out on a golf course. That's why we created this event," Walker said.

The 3rd Annual San Diego Black Golfers Association Juneteenth Charity Golf Tournament is a fundraiser that raises funds this year for Black Tech Link and Paving Great Futures. Both are non-profits geared toward helping the Black community succeed in their careers.

"We want everybody to be able to come to a lovely golf course like Lomas Santa Fe, and play, which you don't get to do that often," Walker said.

Walker says the SDBGA is more a social organization, not a competitive governing body. "You know, we're still pretty small, we're trying to get our members up. And everybody loves to come and play in this. So we use this event as a way to ramp for the rest of the year."

Walker says the organization helps get African Americans out onto the golf course. He works at Francis Parker School, is a former professional soccer player and plays to an 11 handicap on the golf course. He hopes to grow the sport here in San Diego.