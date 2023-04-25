San Ysidro students learn real-life skills and get to work

San Ysidro Middle School students got hands-on experience in the workforce to learn life skills.

SAN DIEGO — Getting that real life experience is tough to teach in the classroom.

Middle school students in the South Bay shadowed workers at local stores to get hands-on experience in the workforce.

More than 100 inquisitive students visited stores at Plaza Palmera and Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Ysidro to learn the social skills that are needed to be successful in the workforce.

Seventh grade students from San Ysidro Middle School eagerly crowded around Game Platform inside Plaza Palmera in San Ysidro to learn that work at the game store is not all fun and games.

“They had to work to get here so you need to think about what kind of experience do they need, a degree?” said Alejandro Arredondo to his students.

The teacher wants his students to understand what it takes to work at the store.

“We are trying to look for more opportunities to get them out in the real-world, experiencing life and interacting with people,” said Arredondo.

This exposure is teaching social skills that can't be taught in a textbook.

“It's not about how many years you've worked in a job, you have to be patient and polite,” said Anthony Hernandez, 7th grader student.

Down the way at Carl’s Junior, Diego asked the cashier about her morning routine and another important question.

“If you get to work late do you get in trouble?” asked Diego.

Students can better understand the responsibilities they learn in school can be carried out into the workforce.

“They are coming to their community and seeing it's more than a place to shop they are learning what it takes to open a business and attend to people and making those connections to their future,” said Manuel Bojórquez, San Ysidro Middle School Principal.

Jahir Mendoza is already cooking up the idea of owning his own Mexican restaurant.

“I like seeing people enjoying their food and making them happy,” said Mendoza.

He and his classmates don't miss an opportunity to go beyond their assignment of preparing questions for store workers.

With their pencil and list of questions in hand, students asked the reporter covering the story about working in the news.

“What are some of the responsibilities of being a news reporter?” asked Adrean Mendoza Lopez.

These interactions can make a big impact and help lay the foundation to start thinking about their future.