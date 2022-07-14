Rapper Snow Tha Product to perform at SD Pride

Grammy nominee rapper is returning to perform at San Diego Pride's Festival.

SAN DIEGO — After two years of virtual events, San Diego Pride is back in-person. The parade and festival are set for July 16. The parade will start in Hillcrest and make its way up to Balboa Park where many artists are set to take the stage including Grammy nominee, rapper Snow Tha Product.

In an interview with CBS 8, Snow remembered when she would sell her CD’S on the streets of San Diego. Now, she is happy to be back and performing at one of the biggest events in San Diego.

“One of the biggest festivals being done in San Diego is like big success moment,” said Snow Tha Product. “A big highlight in my career to kind of go back to San Diego, as my whole self and just kind of represent.”

Throughout her career Snow has always represented her Mexican American culture and her pride. “There weren’t that many people we could look up to, that was so openly out and happy and successful,” said Snow.

Some of her songs that showcase her culture and pride include "Que Oso," "Waste of Time," "Bilingue" and "How I Do It."

“I have this song called 'How I Do It.' I said, you know, like, they want our culture but don't show love. They want our money, but they don't want us,” said Snow.

Snow Tha Product is set to hit the stage at 7:45p.m. on Saturday.

For more information about prices, times and performances, please visit SD Pride.