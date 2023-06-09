World's best adaptive surfers to compete in Oceanside

100 sufers are taking part in the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Some of the world's best adaptive surfers are in Oceanside prepping for a national competition that starts Thursday.

Now in its 6th year, there are over 100 surfers from 17 countries competing in the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships.

Among them is triple amputee, and Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez, who won the event last year.

Founded by San Diego native Charles Webb, the visionary behind the Stoke for Life Foundation and co-creator of the U.S. Open Classification structure, this championship has become a pivotal platform for advancing adaptive water sports and promoting inclusivity in the surfing community.

"The disabled adaptive surfing community has long been underserved, and through this event, we aim to highlight the rehabilitative benefits of adaptive water sports," said Webb.

"These athletes that just refuse to take second best. They wanna be the best and that's what this platform is all about, giving them the opportunity to do that,” added Webb.

The championship offers a prize pool of $30,000 for podium winners and a $40,000 prize pool for overall winners in each division across the tour.

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences is the title sponsor.

The competition starts at 8 a.m. Thursday, September 7 and runs through Sunday, September 10 south of the Oceanside Pier.

Organizers are asking for the public to come out and support the surfers.

They're also in need of volunteers if you want to donate your time.