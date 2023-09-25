WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio honored by San Diego Padres at Petco Park

​Mysterio's ceremonial first pitch was part of the San Diego Padres three-day Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

SAN DIEGO — WWE Hall of Famer and San Diego hometown hero, Rey Mysterio, was honored by the San Diego Padres on Saturday with throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio surprised fans and met with the Padres players before the start of Saturday’s Padres game against the Cardinals at Petco Park.

Mysterio's ceremonial first pitch was part of the San Diego Padres three-day Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

Following the game, the night was capped off by a post-game performance by Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

The hometown hero Rey Mysterio has had a growing relationship with the Padres over the years.

In April, the Padres faced the Giants in MLB’s first regular-season series at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City.

Rey Mysterio gifted the Padres authentic Lucha Libre masks that donned the team’s City Connect colors.