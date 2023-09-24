Families celebrate Kidsfest honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

Kidsfest bring families together for activities honoring Hispanic culture.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have been celebrating Hispanic Heritage month all weekend. Sunday wrapped up its festivities with a Hispanic Heritage themed Kidsfest. Families and fans showed up to celebrate the event created to embrace Hispanic culture and traditions.

Some attendees said they were excited to pass on a tradition to their children.

“My boyfriend has been coming to these events like Padre games since he was a little boy so we want to pass on the tradition to our little girls and obviously we are Hispanic so as well as that, Hispanic heritage is a really big deal for us to show both of our girls,” Kidsfest attendee Jasmine Pacheco said.

Kidsfest featured games, airbrush tattoo artists and balloon artists among other fun activities. For some people in attendance like Pacheco, they say celebrating Hispanic heritage is spending time as a family.

“I feel like just us in general we grew up with a lot of like cultures within our tradition so we grew up with the whole like coming together as a family and doing everything together, family is very important to us so I feel like the Padres games are a way to connect with each other,” Pacheco said.

Fans attending the game also used this weekend’s theme to represent traditional clothing with a unique touch. Alejandro Espinoza made a custom mariachi hat inspired by the San Diego Padres.

“We got a Tatis player patch, we got a Manny Machado, we got a Snellzilla obviously celebrating hopefully the Cy Young Award and up here we have the American and Mexican flag incorporating American and Mexican culture as well,” Espinoza said, pointing to the patches on his custom hat.

For entertainers at Kidsfest, it serves as a way to share culture through their craft.

“I think it's important to raise awareness and to make sure that everybody is familiar with the background and culture that we’ve had to go through to get to where we are today and to make sure that we still shedding light on everything that has happened in the past and hoping for a better future,” Royal Entertainers Victoria Winters said.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana performed at Gallagher Square as part of the festivities honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. Fans who purchased the special themed game package got to attend the concert after the game.