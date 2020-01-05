Power outage impacted 1,500 customers in East County, nearby Costco

According to SDG&E outage map, power was restored around 10:30.

SANTEE, Calif. — More than 1,500 customers in the East County area were without power Friday, according to the San Diego Gas and Electric outage map.

The outage impacted nearby businesses. News 8 received photos of the outage that affected a nearby Costco in Santee. The store canceled senior hours Friday due to the outage.

The unplanned outages impacted 1,532 customers in the following communities: Eucalyptus Hills, San Vicente, Foster, Moreno, Santee, Carlton Hills, Winter Gardens, Lakeside and Bostonia.

