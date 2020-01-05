Power outage impacts 1,500 customers in East County, nearby Costco

SDG&E estimated restoration for all is expected at 11:30 a.m. They are assessing the outage to determine the cause.

SANTEE, Calif. — More than 1,500 customers in the East County area are without power Friday, according to the San Diego Gas and Electric outage map.

The outage is also impacting nearby businesses. News 8 received photos of the outage affecting a nearby Costco in Santee. The store says there will be no senior hours Friday due to the outage.

The unplanned outages are impacting 1,532 customers in the following communities: Eucalyptus Hills, San Vicente, Foster, Moreno, Santee, Carlton Hills, Winter Gardens, Lakeside and Bostonia.

SDG&E estimated restoration for all is expected at 11:30 a.m. Friday. They are assessing the outage to determine the cause.

