Reality Changers receives virtual grant thanks to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

SAN DIEGO — News8 has joined The San Diego Foundation and other community partners on the COVID-19 Community Response Fund to help raise emergency funds for non-profits and San Diegans impacted by the coronavirus.

Nearly $11 million dollars has been raised, and close to 60 non-profits so far have received grants.

One of the grant recipients receiving funds is Reality Changers - a tutoring and mentorship program that was established in 2001, to assist low income students.

Reality Changers serves students from the eight grade throughout college, helping students with preparing for college, improving grades, and well-being.

It is also connecting students through virtual tutoring.

Now through San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, Reality Changers has received a grant of $75,000, which will help provide resources, and a pathway for college success.

Senior at Madison High, Salvador Bravo will be attending Cal State Berkley this fall.

Two years ago, he was barely managing to keep a 2.0 grade average.

He told News 8 he has many distractions at home. As a family of five, it was hard for him to find personal space.

He said Reality Changers has helped him stay focused, have access to a laptop, tutoring, and mentorship. He’s been needing this more than ever during the stay-home-order.

The program allows you to attend virtual tutoring from one day a week. up to three days a week.

If you would like more information on Reality Changers and how you can sign-up for virtual tutoring visit: https://realitychangers.org/.

