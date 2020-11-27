Salvation Army gives Thanksgiving meals to-go

Doing away with the traditional sit-down dinner downtown this year due to the pandemic, San Diego’s Salvation Army held a turkey meal giveaway.

SAN DIEGO — It was a Thanksgiving meal unlike any other as the pandemic forced the Salvation Army to cancel its traditional Golden Hall dinner held downtown for decades. This year, the nonprofit passed out individually-wrapped meals for those in need to take-out.

“Today, we’re feeding 400 people from the community. These days, the need is greater than ever before,” said Major Dave Shull of the Salvation Army.

Giving back on Thanksgiving, a line grew outside the San Diego Salvation Army Citadel Corps in Clairemont as teams of volunteers, including the professional women’s tackle football team San Diego Rebellion, packed up plastic bags filled with turkey, stuffing, fruit and bread.

“Some great people we work with to make sure those meals served are hot and are prepared,” Shull said.



For a few hours, the group passed out a Thanksgiving meal to many without anything to eat on the holiday.

“I’m on the street homeless, and I come here every weekday to get lunch anyway, and I heard they had this on, so I got enough food to last for a couple days now," said Doug Smith.

The nonprofit hopes to make an impact during the pandemic that has kept people socially distanced for several months.

“Make sure they have a meal. Make sure they have some kind of contact with somebody,” Shull said.

Guests were grateful to pick up the free takeout meals, but it’s a huge difference from the packed sit down Thanksgiving dinners the Salvation Army has served for 30 years downtown in Golden Hall.

“As with everything in life, we’ve had to change procedure because of Covid, so now it is a grab-and-go instead of a sit down meal,” Shull said.

Salvation Army used its Clairemont church as one of four locations, including El Cajon and Oceanside, spread out across the county, where anyone can walk up and not walk away hungry.

2020 has been increasingly hard for many to find and keep a job. Smith said he is a retired electrical engineer living on the streets and the free food for him means survival.

“I give thanks to God, and I’ll do it six or eight times today,” Smith said.

Despite having nowhere to go, Smith is still grateful for his health and warm meal. His Thanksgiving prayer is simple.

“Thank you for keeping me going, despite all the circumstances," said Smith.

Also much different this year - the nonprofit will have far less bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser.

“The kettles that you see in front of stores, which are limited now because of Covid, are how we help people all year round, so we’re pushing it more online this time,” Shull said.

As for any Turkey day left overs?

“If we have food left over, that will be frozen it will be handed out still to those I need all year round," said the organization.

To keep serving the public this season, the Salvation Army urges anyone who would like to help to consider donating online at sandiego.salvationarmy.org/