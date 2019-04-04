SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank will host a blood drive and meet-and-greet on Thursday with players from San Diego's Major League Rugby team, the San Diego Legion.

Attendees will have the opportunity to get to know Legion players and receive perks for donating blood. Donors can receive a Legion rally towel and a voucher for two tickets to the team's next home game April 7 against the Austin Elite. The Legion will take on the Elite at University of San Diego's Torero Stadium.

The Legion are in their second season in the MLR and are currently 4- 2. The team held a similar blood drive event last month. At that time, blood bank CEO Davis Wellis said the partnership would continue throughout the year.

Prospective donors must be age 17 or older, weight at least 114 pounds and be in good general health. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at sandiegobloodbank.org prior to arriving, but walk-ins will also be accommodated.

