SAN DIEGO — The county of San Diego will close four parks Thursday for the month of August, allowing county parks officials to conduct park maintenance.



The county will close El Capitan Reserve, Hellhole Canyon Preserve, Mt. Gower Preserve and Wilderness Gardens from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 to conduct maintenance like trail restoration. Agua Caliente Regional Park and Vallecito County Park are also closed throughout the summer and will reopen during Labor Day weekend.



While the six parks are closed throughout the month, more than 100 other parks will be open around the county. In addition, county parks will host events like movie screenings, arts and crafts, live entertainment, food trucks and other amenities.



For residents who plan to hike at a county park, parks and recreation officials suggest taking multiple steps to stay safe such as taking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen, wearing lightweight clothing and sturdy shoes and bringing a fully charged mobile phone and a map. Residents are also advised to tell someone where they plan to go and when they plan to return.



A full list of county parks, their hours and their activities can be found at sdparks.org.