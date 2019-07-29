SAN DIEGO — The public can give input on whether the County should buy and sell electricity during five informational forums set for coming weeks.

Board supervisors started exploring the idea of starting a community choice energy program, also known as community choice aggregation, in February.

This program would allow the County to buy, and/or generate, and sell electricity to residents and business, providing another choice to consumers who currently must use San Diego Gas & Electric.

Using a similar program called Direct Access, the County buys electricity and natural gas for its own facilities on the open market instead of directly from SDG&E. During the last three years, the direct access program has saved the County an average of about $3 million a year.

Board supervisors are looking into whether the County should provide community choice energy to residents in the unincorporated areas.

Utility experts, consumer groups and representatives from cities and counties that offer community choice all spoke before the Board during a workshop in April.

County staff is compiling information on the pros and cons of getting into the business of community choice energy and will present the results of a feasibility study/business plan to the Board of Supervisors in October.

Community Choice Energy Forums

6 p.m., Monday, July 29 – Bonita Sunnyside Library, 4375 Bonita Road, Bonita 91902

6 p.m., Tuesday, July 30 – Lakeside Community Center, 9841 Vine St., Lakeside 92040

6 p.m., Wednesday, July 31 – Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Road, Bonsall 92003

7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1 – Boulevard Backcountry Resource Center, 39919 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard 91905

6 p.m., Tuesday, August 6 – 4S Ranch Library, 10433 Reserve Drive, San Diego 92127

*This story was updated 7/25/19 to add a fifth meeting