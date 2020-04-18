SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Foundation has announced an additional $435,000 in additional rapid response grants to help close the digital divide for thousands of San Diego students who are struggling to continue their education.

The latest grantmaking from the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund is also supporting San Diegans who are experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable communities in need of healthcare and additional critical support.

“All children and their families, regardless of economic status, need access to a computer and internet to improve their educational opportunities and ultimately, their futures,” expressed Mark Stuart, President & CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “With the current crisis now requiring students to learn at home, it’s more important than ever that we provide technology resources to children who will struggle to continue their education without these vital tools.”

To date, the Fund has granted more than $3.1 million to San Diego nonprofit organizations working on the frontline to support low-wage workers, families and vulnerable communities impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Thanks to more than 2,190 individuals, companies, foundations and donor-advised funds at The San Diego Foundation, the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has raised $8.7 million to support San Diegans in need, including $237,000 from David and Lesley Cohn of Cohn Restaurant Group and $250,000 from the Blue Shield of California Foundation.

Businesses, individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund here. where nonprofit organizations can also find information about how to request grant funding or more information about the interest-free loan program.

The latest round of rapid response grants include:

Computers 2 Kids, San Diego (C2K) - $175,000

To help provide thousands of laptops, tablets and other technology to students so they can continue their education and development during the COVID-19 pandemic. C2K is also requesting and accepting donations of most types of working and nonworking electronics. Learn how to donate at c3sdk.org/support.

South Bay Community Services - $100,000

To provide computers for San Diego students in grades Pre-K through 12+, as well as support homebound children living in shelters, transitional housing, and hotels or motels while awaiting permanent placement.

North County Lifeline - $100,000

To increase the capacity for tele-health support for families and individuals in need, as well as provide rental and living expenses for vulnerable San Diegans receiving assistance from North County Lifeline.

San Diego Rescue Mission - $60,000

To provide shelter, nutrition and wraparound services to hundreds of students and children who are experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

