CBS 8 helps raise $64 million for the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund

SAN DIEGO — As soon as COVID-19 hit the San Diego area, CBS 8 teamed up with the San Diego Foundation to help raise $64 million (as of January 2021 and counting) for local non-profits! Of that $64 million, $56 million has already gone to 200 nonprofits in our community, providing computers and internet access for home learning, childcare, food for families, medical support, workforce training and other emergent needs.

“We knew we needed a media partner to get the message out and only one came to mind, CBS 8,” said Mark Stuart President/CEO of the San Diego Foundation. “They have been there since day one. We could not have done this without them”.