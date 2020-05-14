COVID-19 Community Response Fund raises $14.2 million, grants $9.9 million to more than 90 San Diego nonprofits

The latest round of rapid response grants, totaling $2.9 million, will assist San Diegans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Foundation on Thursday announced the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has granted $9.9 million to more than 90 organizations working on the frontline of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The latest round of rapid response grants, totaling $2.9 million, will assist San Diegans impacted by the pandemic by increasing access to childcare, preventing homelessness for low-income families and supporting San Diegans impacted by domestic violence.

“We’ve seen a 155 percent increase in giving from donor-advised funds at The Foundation this year compared to the same period last year,” shared Mark Stuart, President & CEO of The San Diego Foundation.

To date, the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has raised $14.2 million in donations, including $1 million from Illumina Foundation and $250,000 from Greg Koch of Stone Brewing. Grantmaking is made possible thanks to more than 2,977 individuals, businesses, foundations and donor-advised funds.

The latest round of rapid response grants include:

YMCA of San Diego County - $1,000,000

To support summer camp programs and childcare services, as well as camp scholarships for low-income children and families.

San Diego Unified School District - $700,000

To provide internet connectivity for thousands of low-income students and their families.

La Maestra Family Clinic - $150,000

To provide coronavirus testing, case management and food security to vulnerable populations.

Episcopal Community Services - $135,000

To provide meals for students and families involved in Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

San Diego Workforce Partnership - $110,000

To support the High Road Kitchens initiative, which feeds thousands of residents and gives local restaurant workers economic stability.

City Heights Community Development Corporation - $100,000

To provide housing assistance to low-income workers and families in City Heights.

Community Resource Center - $100,000

To provide housing, social services and domestic violence support for individuals and families impacted by homelessness.

Jewish Family Service of San Diego - $100,000

To support basic needs and keep vulnerable San Diegans housed during the crisis.

San Diego Center for Children - $100,000

To provide telehealth services for youth, case management for families and medical support for frontline healthcare workers.

Mama’s Kitchen - $75,000

To provide food security and support for critically ill San Diegans and their children.

Casa de Amistad - $50,000

To provide technology, food security, financial assistance and medical supplies to low-income and vulnerable communities.

Hannah’s House - $50,000

To provide critical services and safety to children and survivors of domestic violence during COVID-19.

Interfaith Shelter Network of San Diego - $50,000

To meet basic needs, including food security and shelter, for low-income families.

International Rescue Committee - $50,000

To provide critical services and support for vulnerable residents, including refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants.

License to Freedom - $50,000

To prevent homelessness by providing critical financial assistance and support to survivors of domestic violence.

SAY San Diego - $50,000

To provide food security and housing support for low-income families already engaged with the organization and its partners.

Walden Family Services - $50,000

To provide essential services and emergency support to vulnerable children and families.

Women’s Resource Center - $50,000

To provide food, housing and financial assistance to low-income families and San Diegans impacted by domestic violence.

Pillars of the Community - $35,000

To provide individualized support and resources to formerly incarcerated San Diegans.

Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center/International Community Foundation - $30,000

To provide nutritious meals and support services to low-to-moderate income families and individuals in National City.

Logan Heights Community Development Corporation - $27,000

To support the Future Achievers preschool program and provide childcare for low-income families and first responders.

Access Youth Academy - $25,000

To provide food security and financial assistance to low-income students and their families.

Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce - $25,000

To provide financial assistance to minority-owned small businesses and their employees.

San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - $25,000

To provide financial assistance to minority-owned small businesses and their employees.

Alliance for African Assistance - $20,000

To provide individualized language consultation, education and advocacy for low-to-moderate income San Diegans.

Bonita Family Resource Center - $20,000

To provide enrollment assistance for San Diegans seeking CalFresh benefits.

Dreams for Change - $20,000

To provide food security, health supplies and case management to San Diegans impacted by homelessness.

San Diego Public Library Foundation - $20,000

To provide online programming, education and learning resources for children and teens impacted by COVID-19.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church - $25,000

To provide food security, rental assistance and additional resources to Sudanese and Congolese refugee communities in San Diego.

Urban Youth Collaborative - $10,000

To provide food security and support to vulnerable students and their families.

Businesses, individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at SDFoundation.org/COVID19 where nonprofit organizations can also find information about how to request grant funding or more information about the interest-free loan program.