COVID-19 Community Response Fund raises $14.2 million, grants $9.9 million to more than 90 San Diego nonprofits

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Foundation on Thursday announced the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has granted $9.9 million to more than 90 organizations working on the frontline of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.
The latest round of rapid response grants, totaling $2.9 million, will assist San Diegans impacted by the pandemic by increasing access to childcare, preventing homelessness for low-income families and supporting San Diegans impacted by domestic violence.
“We’ve seen a 155 percent increase in giving from donor-advised funds at The Foundation this year compared to the same period last year,” shared Mark Stuart, President & CEO of The San Diego Foundation.
To date, the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has raised $14.2 million in donations, including $1 million from Illumina Foundation and $250,000 from Greg Koch of Stone Brewing. Grantmaking is made possible thanks to more than 2,977 individuals, businesses, foundations and donor-advised funds.
YMCA of San Diego County - $1,000,000
To support summer camp programs and childcare services, as well as camp scholarships for low-income children and families.
San Diego Unified School District - $700,000
To provide internet connectivity for thousands of low-income students and their families.
La Maestra Family Clinic - $150,000
To provide coronavirus testing, case management and food security to vulnerable populations.
Episcopal Community Services - $135,000
To provide meals for students and families involved in Head Start and Early Head Start programs.
San Diego Workforce Partnership - $110,000
To support the High Road Kitchens initiative, which feeds thousands of residents and gives local restaurant workers economic stability.
City Heights Community Development Corporation - $100,000
To provide housing assistance to low-income workers and families in City Heights.
Community Resource Center - $100,000
To provide housing, social services and domestic violence support for individuals and families impacted by homelessness.
Jewish Family Service of San Diego - $100,000
To support basic needs and keep vulnerable San Diegans housed during the crisis.
San Diego Center for Children - $100,000
To provide telehealth services for youth, case management for families and medical support for frontline healthcare workers.
Mama’s Kitchen - $75,000
To provide food security and support for critically ill San Diegans and their children.
Casa de Amistad - $50,000
To provide technology, food security, financial assistance and medical supplies to low-income and vulnerable communities.
Hannah’s House - $50,000
To provide critical services and safety to children and survivors of domestic violence during COVID-19.
Interfaith Shelter Network of San Diego - $50,000
To meet basic needs, including food security and shelter, for low-income families.
International Rescue Committee - $50,000
To provide critical services and support for vulnerable residents, including refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants.
License to Freedom - $50,000
To prevent homelessness by providing critical financial assistance and support to survivors of domestic violence.
SAY San Diego - $50,000
To provide food security and housing support for low-income families already engaged with the organization and its partners.
Walden Family Services - $50,000
To provide essential services and emergency support to vulnerable children and families.
Women’s Resource Center - $50,000
To provide food, housing and financial assistance to low-income families and San Diegans impacted by domestic violence.
Pillars of the Community - $35,000
To provide individualized support and resources to formerly incarcerated San Diegans.
Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center/International Community Foundation - $30,000
To provide nutritious meals and support services to low-to-moderate income families and individuals in National City.
Logan Heights Community Development Corporation - $27,000
To support the Future Achievers preschool program and provide childcare for low-income families and first responders.
Access Youth Academy - $25,000
To provide food security and financial assistance to low-income students and their families.
Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce - $25,000
To provide financial assistance to minority-owned small businesses and their employees.
San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - $25,000
To provide financial assistance to minority-owned small businesses and their employees.
Alliance for African Assistance - $20,000
To provide individualized language consultation, education and advocacy for low-to-moderate income San Diegans.
Bonita Family Resource Center - $20,000
To provide enrollment assistance for San Diegans seeking CalFresh benefits.
Dreams for Change - $20,000
To provide food security, health supplies and case management to San Diegans impacted by homelessness.
San Diego Public Library Foundation - $20,000
To provide online programming, education and learning resources for children and teens impacted by COVID-19.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church - $25,000
To provide food security, rental assistance and additional resources to Sudanese and Congolese refugee communities in San Diego.
Urban Youth Collaborative - $10,000
To provide food security and support to vulnerable students and their families.
Businesses, individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at SDFoundation.org/COVID19 where nonprofit organizations can also find information about how to request grant funding or more information about the interest-free loan program.
The San Diego Foundation is part of a national movement of more than 350 community foundations that have mobilized over $723 million to aid in the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis through response funds. Individual donations are bolstered by San Diego corporations and numerous donor-advised funds at The San Diego Foundation that have contributed to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
RELATED: YMCA of San Diego County and the San Diego Foundation bring summer camp to low-income families