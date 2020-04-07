San Diego Foundation awards Zero8Hundred $50,000 grant

The grant will help the organization serve an additional 100 service members and veterans through the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund has awarded the local non-profit, ZERO8Hundred $50,000.

It’s an organization providing resources and relief for military service members, recent veterans and families. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the funds and assistance is needed more than ever.

The money will help in several areas such as counseling, job assistance, education, food program assistance, and housing. Additionally, a team will help members navigate to receive the resources.

Stephanie Kiesel, CEO of Zero8Hundred told News 8 more than 16,000 service members separate from active duty service every year.

The program provides counseling before and after military separation, and provides individual attention to each military member’s personal needs and encourages spouses to connect for comfort and security.

The grant will help the organization serve an additional 100 service members and veterans through the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to keep members and families healthy, stable, and united.

Lear more about the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund. News 8 is its media partner. The fund has raised nearly $17 million dollars and has passed that money onto local nonprofits to help those in need.