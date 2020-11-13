San Diego Foundation seeking donations to continue helping community during pandemic

The foundation has helped several non-profits, but donations have slowed this fall.

SAN DIEGO — News 8's proud partner, The San Diego Foundation, has granted millions of dollars to non-profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation has seen a shift in donations and needs the community’s help.

The San Diego Foundation serves as the community’s savings account- raising money from corporations, foundations and individuals to serve the community at times of need.

Mark Stuart, President and CEO of The San Diego Foundation, said donations started slowing down at the beginning of fall. He calls it "pandemic fatigue."

The foundation's goal is to rebuild the COVID-19 Emergency Community Response Fund. Since March, the foundation has given to more than 140 non-profits through its fund, with News 8 highlighting several of them. More than $53 million has come into the foundation. Those funds go directly to non-profits, plus 3,800 grants given. The San Diego Foundation’s recent grant of $1 million was given to "Digital Divide" while working closely with the county and San Diego County Office of Education.

Stuart encouraged the community to donate and keep efforts going.