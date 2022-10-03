San Diego International Film Festival | Oct 2022

The Festival returns to San Diego for it's 21st year October 19-23, 2022.

SAN DIEGO — The 21st annual San Diego International Film Festival returns to San Diego for 5 days, October 19-23, with films from all over the world.

Each year the San Diego International Film Festival receives submissions from over 3000 independent filmmakers from approximately 65 countries.

“We really are putting the Fest back in Festival with the 2022 San Diego International Film Festival line-up! We are thrilled to be planning more in-person parties, panels and screenings as well as bringing back our Night of the Stars Tribute. It’s going to be an amazing 5 days of coming back together for film, conversation and celebrations!," Tonya Mantooth, CEO/Artistic Director said about this year's event.

This year's festival plans to get the conversation started with compelling Social Impact Films and Q&As including: Refugee, Environmental Sustainability, Social Inequities, Human Trafficking, LGBTQAI+ Rights and other topics affecting our world and our communities.

Find out more about the San Diego International Film Festival at SDFilmFest.com.

ABOUT San Diego Film Festival:

The San Diego International Film Festival has advocated that cinema is a catalyst for positive change because it provides perspectives that often touch our hearts leading us to help find solutions.

The curated independent films presented by this Festival have covered topics such as homelessness, prejudice, pollution of the world’s rivers, animal and environmental extinction, sustainability, sex-trafficking, military life, and so much more.

The SD Intl Film Festival also presents ‘feel good’ films that inspire and reinforce the best in all of us … as well as fun films that simply provide a much-needed laugh.

ABOUT San Diego Film Foundation:

A 501c.3. the San Diego Film Foundation brings the finest independent cinematic storytelling from around the world to San Diego each year. We present films that make a difference through a robust variety of events and programs.