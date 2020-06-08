San Diego non-profit aims to empower young Latina women to follow their dreams

"The reason I decided to become a mentor is because I wanted to be part of something larger than myself," said Marcella Robles, a mentor with Mana de San Diego.

A local non-profit aimed at empowering Latina women to succeed in life is gearing up for its annual scholarship ceremony this weekend.

Mana de San Diego pairs mentors with junior high and high school students to help guide them on a career path.

16-year-old Micaela Cosio is a member of the organization. She has big dreams for the future.

"Go to college, graduate. I see myself becoming a social worker," she said.

Cosio has had help finding her passion through Mana's Hermanitas mentorship program.

Her mentor, Marcella Robles, works at the Department of the Navy.

"She's just really hard working. It's very inspiring," said Cosio.

Hermanitas Program student & mentor applications are now open! Fore more info & to apply please visit: https://t.co/bgacg8tLPp



Returning mentors: To refer a friend and enter the drawing please visit this form: https://t.co/XUuGZfyWjp#MANASD #SouthwestHeart #HermanitasProgram pic.twitter.com/RpNd7rj98l — MANA de San Diego (@MANAdeSanDiego) August 1, 2020

"The reason I decided to become a mentor is because I wanted to be part of something larger than myself," said Robles.

She's already watched Micaela achieve some of her goals. Getting into Mater Dei High is one of her accomplishments.

"I've seen changes in her confidence level, in her ability to take leadership roles," said Robles. "I've also seen her grow and flourish."

Mana's goal is to help young Latina women like Micaela succeed.

"In San Diego, 49% of the population is Latino. I can assure you that's not the representation in our organizations, in local governments," said Rosa Maria Hernandez, Director of Development at Mana de San Diego.

Since the non-profit began 34 years ago, she said it has given out more than $500,000 in scholarships.

"When you invest in a woman, you change a family. When you change a family, you empower a community and when you empower a community you can change the future of a nation," said Hernandez.

Robles said watching Cosio follow her dreams is exciting.

"It's very empowering. It's a very empowering feeling, and it overfills my heart with joy," she said.

Some day, Micaela plans to become a mentor at Mana herself.

"I feel like girls need that boost of confidence. I want to help girls like me," she said.