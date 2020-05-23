San Diego restaurant workers benefit from COVID-19 grant

The San Diego Workforce Partnership received a $110,000 grant to support the High Roads Kitchen program, which is donating funds to Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — News 8 has joined the San Diego Foundation and other community partners on the COVID-19 Community Response Fund to raise emergency funds for non-profits and San Diegans impacted by the coronavirus.

One of the fund recipients was High Roads Kitchen - a program providing jobs for restaurant workers and a subsidy for responsible restaurant owners. High Roads Kitchen also feeds thousands of residents, and provides San Diego restaurant workers economic stability.

The San Diego Workforce Partnership received a $110,000 grant to support the High Roads Kitchen program, which is donating funds to Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant.

The San Diego Foundation and San Diego Workforce step in kitchens throughout San Diego County to give a hand.

The initiative is part of Governor Newsom’s statewide network of independent restaurants supporting low-wage workers, healthcare worker, first responders and others in need.

The San Diego Foundation continues to raise money to support the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, to date, the fund has granted more than 11-miilion dollars to more than 100 local nonprofit organizations working on the frontline of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

As of Friday, the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund has raised up a little over $14 million dollars.