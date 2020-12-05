SANDAG 'Bike to Work Day' postponed until 2021

SANDAG has shifted its focus to providing digital resources for bike commuting and education and launching a new Shared Streets pilot program.

SAN DIEGO — The 30th Annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day, originally scheduled this Thursday, May 14, has been postponed until next year.

Instead, SANDAG has shifted its focus to providing digital resources for bike commuting and education and launching a new Shared Streets pilot program to support San Diego region residents.

“There’s no time like the present to get outside and jump on your bike,” said SANDAG Vice Chair and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear. “The SANDAG iCommute program is working hard to support biking and walking as a form of exercise and an alternative to get to and from work. While there are fewer cars on the road, take advantage of the opportunity to try bike commuting for shorter trips. Habits established during this unusual time can lead to a healthier lifestyle."

In lieu of Bike to Work Day this Thursday, people interested in using biking as an alternative to driving alone can join a free SANDAG webinar to learn essential skills for bike commuting, including how to ride safely and legally, route planning strategies, and valuable tips to make bike commuting more comfortable and enjoyable.

Register for the free SANDAG webinar at iCommuteSD.com/bike.