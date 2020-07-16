Donation day for School’s Out Hunger’s Not COVID-19 Summer Food Drive

You can donate all day on July 16 at any San Diego Vons or Albertsons or online at www.SanDiegoFoodBank.org.

SAN DIEGO — Thursday is donation day for the School's Out, Hunger's Not COVID-19 Summer Food Drive! All food and monetary donations go straight to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego and North County Food Banks.

Once school is let out for summer, many children go hungry because their families rely on school meal programs. This food drive will help those families, as well as families impacted by COVID-19, get the food they need.

You can donate all day on July 16 at any San Diego Vons or Albertsons in the stores, or at a drive-thru food drive in the parking lots of Vons Murphy Canyon or Albertsons San Marcos Woodland Parkway.

Worried about COVID? Donations can be made through a contactless system by popping the trunk of cars or purchasing in-store food donations and depositing donations in red food drive barrels.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, the San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter have distributed more than 16 million pounds of food over a 14-week period to an estimated 600,000 people in communities across San Diego County.

Thousands of local school children living in poverty rely on free school meals as their primary source of nutrition because there is little or no food at home. When school is closed, children lose access to free school meals. In order to provide food to students in need, the Food Bank is partnering with 8 school districts to provide emergency groceries at "drive-thru" food distributions at 46 elementary schools.