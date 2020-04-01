CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A low turnout at a little girl’s birthday party at an indoor playground in east Chula Vista left her devastated.

When Play City Eastlake, the indoor playground business, found out about her initial party, they wanted to make it up to her. Little did it or the 8-year-old Ashley know how many people would show up on Friday night.

“It feels so amazing,” says Ashley Gotcher.

On Saturday, December 28th, Ashley had a birthday planned at Play City at 10 a.m. with 10 friends, but only two showed up.

“We got a couple of texts that said, ‘we are sorry we got traffic, something came up, my daughter is sick,’” said Ashley’s mother, Edna Gotcher.

The birthday girl was sad and didn’t understand. Word got out and Play City stepped up to redo the birthday party and took the invitation to Instagram.

“I was so excited, like I couldn't wait for this day at all,” said Ashley.

At first there were 50 RSVP’s, then 100 and it grew to more than 200 in less than a week.

“It's the biggest random act of kindness that I have ever seen,” said Alita Fernandez, Play City Marketing Manager and organizer.

Hannah Penhall and her 8-year-old daughter didn’t know Ashley, but saw the Instagram post and wanted to help celebrate.

“We are teaching our kids to be good humans and be kind," said Penhall.

Area businesses donated food, desserts, snacks, goodies, a unicorn cake and piñata. There was a table full of wrapped presents and dolls all for Ashley.

“I can’t say thank you enough for how thankful we are,” said David Gotcher, Ashley’s father.

Ashley says she made a few friends last week, but now she has created more than 250 friendships.

“Thank you everybody for coming,” said Ashley.

The party was free for anyone at Play City Friday night for the birthday party.