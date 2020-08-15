Skrewball Whiskey spreads kindness on 'Skrew it Forward' road trip

Ocean Beach's Skrewball Whiskey has donated more than $15,000 towards charities while on the road across America.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego company that started small is making a big mission to pay it forward.

Ocean Beach’s Skrewball Whiskey is on a road trip across America to spread kindness in a van called the "Shaggin’ Wagon" and an R.V. called the "Sheep Wagon."

Skrewball owner Steve Yeng and two of his Skrew Krews stopped to Zoom in Nebraska with News 8 on Friday where they donated $5,000 to a local food pantry.

“We come from very humbling beginnings and we felt we could give back at a time when it's needed most,” said Yeng.

The campaign is called "Skrew it Forward." It started on July 17 and since then, they’ve donated more than $15,000 to charities and those in need.

“Each day of the week they get a $1,000, but you have to donate that. 'Be a Skrewball hero, what would you do with $1,000?' that became popular,” said Yeng.

In the past month they’ve stopped in Northern California, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, South Dakota and Nebraska to help fill food pantries and feed homeless people. They also helped veterans, a small mom-and-pop winery, and educational causes, like filling backpacks for students and helping a basketball camp for at-risk youth while adhering to public health guidelines.

“To help fund their dream and it's great to give back to their community and Skrew it Forward across the country,” said Michael Bolmey, Skrew Krew member.

It’s not just money they are donating, but time, such as feeding the homeless in Denver.

“I think it's essential in times like this. Anyone can always donate money, but I think it's crucial to donate your time as safely as possible,” said Ebony West, Skrew Krew member.

Roadtripping hasn’t been easy. Some have been on the road for a month and the air conditioning compressor just went out. They’ve also had to replace tires and a catalytic converter on the R.V. was stolen. Each were replaced at no cost as a way to pay it forward.

In the northwest, there was a shout out on Facebook for spotting Lloyd and Harry from Dumb and Dumber on the highway.

“Hope and spread kindness is our main mission right now,” said Yeng. “We are better together.”

While on the road they donating $8,000 for schools in Ocean Beach and Point Loma to fill backpacks for 400 students.

The Skrew Krew plans to be on the road for another month. Their next stop is unknown as they travel by day, checking with state and city public health orders.

If you want them to make a pit stop in a town you know needs help, give them a shout out on their Instagram or Facebook.

Skrewball provided highlights of the Skrew Krew acts of kindness while on the road: