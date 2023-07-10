South bay families share sudden cardiac arrest awareness

October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, a time to learn about the warning signs to prevent tragedy in the future.

BONITA, Calif. — Two South Bay families share a mutual loss, both their sons died of sudden cardiac arrest. Since their loved ones passed, they’ve dedicated their time to help the community with resources to understand the signs.

Cristian Acosta-Flores died just shy of his 19th birthday, his family says he played sports and had a big heart.

“He was one of those kids that you just placed him anywhere and he would talk to you it didn't matter what color, what race he's going to build a brotherhood and a friendship with you,” Cristian Acosta-Flores father, William Flores said.

Acosta-Flores’s life was cut short in 2014 from a heart condition.

“You just never know where it's going to happen...where, what place, for instance, my son fell asleep and just never woke up,” Flores said.

15-year-old Eric Paredes also died of cardiac arrest, passing away suddenly in 2009. Paredes’s mother, Rhina Paredes-Green carries a picture of him with her.

“He’s always with me, especially when I come to the screenings, he's always with me,” Paredes-Greeson said.

Each year, both families work together for Cristian’s Big Heart Virtual Charity Run. The proceeds go towards the Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation.

Cardiac arrest does have signs to look out for. Some of those warning signs are shortness of breath, chest pain, and fainting while working out or right after. The Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation hosts several heart screenings a year.

“We really don't want any other parents to be walking our journey you know, where we could've detected if our Eric had heart condition but we didn't and then he passed away,” Paredes-Greeson said.