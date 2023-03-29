Step by Step 5k walk | Parkinson's Association San Diego

The 5k walk to support Parkinson's resources will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Liberty Station.

SAN DIEGO — The 21st annual Step by Step 5k walk to support Parkinson's resources in San Diego will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The dog friendly walk event will take place at Liberty Station with check in starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and the walk starting at 9 a.m.

All contributions remain in San Diego County and also help local caregivers and families of those in need.

CBS 8's Carlo Cecchetto will MC this years event.