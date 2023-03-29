x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Step by Step 5k walk | Parkinson's Association San Diego

The 5k walk to support Parkinson's resources will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Liberty Station.
Credit: Parkinson’s Association of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The 21st annual Step by Step 5k walk to support Parkinson's resources in San Diego will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The dog friendly walk event will take place at Liberty Station with check in starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and the walk starting at 9 a.m.

All contributions remain in San Diego County and also help local caregivers and families of those in need.

CBS 8's Carlo Cecchetto will MC this years event.

Register for the 2023 event >>

Find out more about Parkinson's Association San Diego and its mission here.

Credit: Parkinson’s Association of San Diego

More Videos

In Other News

Bike, walk, and beautify | San Diego freeway temporarily closed for vehicles, opened to pedestrians

Before You Leave, Check This Out