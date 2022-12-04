Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank holding ‘Stuff the Bus’ Food Drive with need for donations at all time high

The Stuff the Bus Food Drive runs through April 16.

SAN DIEGO — The community of San Diego is gathering on Tuesday to drive away hunger and help local families in need. The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is holding their “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive. The group is making its last push for donations of food that will go to helping those in San Diego County who are in need.

Leaders of the food bank say the demand is incredibly high for food donations due to the ever-rising cost of food in the grocery stores. The rise in prices have made more families in need of help from the food bank. The Stuff the Bus campaign aims to help those people as the Easter holiday and Spring Break approach, where many kids will be relying on food at home to stay healthy.

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank has set up a variety of ways for people to donate.

The first is visit your local Albertson’s or Vons grocery stores and look for the Food Bank’s red food drive barrels in the front. Some of the Food Bank’s most needed items, include: canned meats (chicken and tuna), canned vegetables, soup, oatmeal, rice, canned fruits and peanut butter.

The second way you can donate is online through the “Stuff The Bus” Virtual Food Drive. To make a donation securely online, click here, then and select from the Food Bank’s “Most Need Food Items.” According to the Food Bank, once you have decided on which items you would like to donate, drag each item individually across your screen to the checkout stand. When you have reached the donation amount you would like to donate, please click the “checkout” button and fill out the secure online donation form.

