Susan G Komen "More Than Pink" Walk | Race information, how to register

SAN DIEGO — Lace up your sneakers! The Susan G Komen “More Than Pink” Walk is back in Balboa Park on Sunday, November 5. Thousands of our neighbors, family, and friends will be walking to support those San Diegans impacted by the disease.

The short journey will raise funds to support Komen’s comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting breast cancer. Whether it’s advocating for patients, driving research breakthroughs, or providing trustworthy information, Susan G Komen supports patients across all fronts. So signup, join a team, and then start walking to fight for a world without breast cancer.

To register for the walk, go to komen.org/sandiegowalk today.

2022 Event Recap

Around 6,000 people participated in the 2022 San Diego Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Balboa Park. The walk raised more than $505,000 for breast cancer research. [Watch the video above]

Every year CBS 8 and The CW San Diego is proud to team up with Susan G Komen San Diego for the More Than Pink Walk. Once known as the "Race for the Cure."

Susan G. Komen San Diego's mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. For more details go to www.komensandiego.org.

Breast Care Helpline:

1-877-465-6636

helpline@komen.org (Se habla español.)

Donor Services Support:

1-877-465-6636

info@komen.org (Se habla español.)