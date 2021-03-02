TEGNA Foundation and CBS 8 donate $15,000 to local non-profits

In Fall 2020, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego, The Chicano Federation, and Mana de San Diego received $5,000 grants

SAN DIEGO — There’s no doubt that our local non-profits are working harder than ever to help our San Diego community.

That’s why CBS 8, The CW San Diego, and The TEGNA Foundation have donated $15,000 to three local non-profits helping to improve the lives of San Diegans. Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego, The Chicano Federation, and Mana de San Diego all received $5,000 each to continue their efforts to help those in need in our area.

“As a part of our commitment to the community, we are honored to award these three groups for their hard work and dedication,” said KFMB President/GM Alberto Mier y Teran. “With this grant, they will continue to do life-changing work for San Diegans in need.”

For more info on the three non-profits, the services they provide, and how non-profits can apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community grant, please see below.

Fall 2020 TEGNA Foundation Community Grant recipients: