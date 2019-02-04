KFMB STATIONS – CBS 8, CW SAN DIEGO, NEWS 8, 100.7 SAN DIEGO, AM 760 - accepts grant proposals from qualified, non-profit organizations that serve San Diego County.

Grants are awarded through the TEGNA Foundation, a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. The Foundation's mission is to invest in the future of the communities we serve and in the future of our industry.

We value projects that take a creative approach to fundamental issues facing our community, including education, securing basic needs, neighborhood improvement, economic development and youth development.

Download: TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM »



San Diego County Application Deadlines: August 29, 2019

Completed grant proposal application packet must be mailed/postmarked by August 29, 2019 to:

Patricia Elwood, Director of Community Relations

KFMB Stations - TEGNA Foundation Grant Request

7677 Engineer Road

San Diego, CA 92111

Notification Process:

Applicants should plan on a 90-day waiting period while the committee reviews and finalizes funding decisions.

All applicants will be notified of funding decisions.

Your grant proposal application packet MUST contain the following information:

1. Completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form »

2. IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption

3. Your organization’s non-discrimination policy

4. One-page project budget, and a one-page summary organizational budget

5. Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes:

Needs statement

- objectives of the project to be funded

- whether the project is new or ongoing

- constituency to be served

- community and volunteer involvement



Sustainability statement

- your organization's qualifications to carry out the project

- how the project will be evaluated

- plans for continued funding, committed and applied for

6. Pertinent recent publications may also be included

Guidelines & Information:

Organizations can be awarded a grant every other year

Organizations can be awarded a grant every other year

Grant requests should be program specific and not for general operating funds/salaries

Grants will not be awarded for scholarships or start-up monies

KFMB adheres to the guidelines described on the TEGNA Foundation's website

What we don’t fund:

Individuals

Organizations not determined by the IRS to be tax-exempt under 501(c)(3)

National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)

Political action or legislative advocacy groups or voter registration drives

Endowment funds

Multiple-year pledge campaigns

Medical or other research organizations; organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S.

Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, veterans' organizations, volunteer firefighters or similar groups

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS Click Here »

Local Questions: pelwood@tegna.com

About the TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. Through its Community Grant Program, TEGNA Foundation empowers the people we serve by supporting nonprofit activities in the communities in which TEGNA does business. Through its other programs, the Foundation invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving, and contributes to a variety of charitable causes.

Click here for more information on the TEGNA Foundation »