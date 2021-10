CBS 8, The CW San Diego, and the Red Cross are teaming up to bring you the largest blood drive in the state!

The “Aztecs for Life” Blood Drive

DATE:

Tuesday, November 16th

LOCATION:

Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU

TIME:

The drive is open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and reservations are required.

To register, just go to rcblood.org/35oCDqY or redcrossblood.org and use code “Aztecs”.