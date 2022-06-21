'The Longest Day' | A day to fight against the darkness that comes with Alzheimer's

Thousands of participants around the world come together for the summer solstice to share their fight against Alzheimer's.

SAN DIEGO — June 21 marks the summer solstice and is the longest day of the year. The Alzheimer's Association is using the added sunlight to raise awareness for Alzheimer's through its "The Longest Day" fundraiser event.

Thousands of participants from around the world are coming together to fight what the Alzheimer's Association calls the "darkness" of Alzheimer's. The event was created to raise awareness and funding for the care, support, and research for the disease.

It's a disease that more and more people are suffering from.

According to a new report from Alzhemier's San Diego, more than 100,000 people in San Diego County live with Alzheimer's or a related dementia. More than 6 million U.S residents suffer from Alzheimer's and more than 55 million have some form of dementia worldwide. According to the Alzheimer's Association, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or some form of dementia.

All are reasons, says the Alzheimer's Association, to join the fight during "The Longest Day."

"Early diagnosis is so important and so many people in diverse cultures keep it secret," said Doug Friedman from the Alzheimer's Association. "We really encourage people that if you see signs to make sure they go see a primary caregiver."

