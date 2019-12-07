SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. News 8 has a new app, download it here

We’re excited to share with you that we've launched an all-new and improved mobile app designed for our most important audience: You.

The new phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel that complements what you see during broadcasts, and we’ve made it easier than ever to find the information you care about most.

2. San Diego Pride Parade from humble beginnings to vibrant celebration

Though it has gone by different names over the years, the San Diego Pride Parade has long history. In 1974, The Center for Social Services put on what many consider the first Lesbian and Gay Parade in San Diego and celebrated the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion.

We hope you enjoy this look back at several different eras of Pride with our vintage videos along with pictures courtesy of San Diego Pride.

3. From shelter dog to service animal for San Diego veterans

This story marks the start to a series on the months-long process for one local shelter dog starting a new chapter as he becomes a service dog for local veterans. News 8’s Steve Price is following the dog’s journey from start to finish in the series we call “Dog Tags.”

Buddy was living in a local shelter just a couple weeks ago but Monday he began training to help save a service member's life.



4. Special San Diego premiere of Bethany Hamilton

Bethany Hamilton is a star in the surfing community and a hero and inspiration to many. This weekend she will appear on the big screen in San Diego. Bethany lost her arm in a shark attack in 2003 but she is facing new challenges in a new documentary, “Unstoppable.”

News 8’s Shawn Styles spoke with Bethany about the film.

5. First LGBTQ teachers to march reunite for this year's San Diego Pride

The 1993 Pride parade in Hillcrest was the first time San Diego Unified gay and lesbian educators marched in the parade.

Retired teacher Cherrie Dean was one of them.

“I think we enabled others who might have been more resonate who realized they could step out and be seen and be okay,” she said.

Twenty-six years later, the group of educators will reunite and carry the same banner during Saturday’s Pride parade.

