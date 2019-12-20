SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. News 8 Throwback: 'Star Wars' memories in San Diego

We got into the "Star Wars" spirit with a dive into the News 8 archives where we found clips of San Diegans lining up for premieres, toys from the films and more.

2. Did you know San Diego animals provide 'Baby Yoda's' voice?

San Diego animals at Wild Wonders in Bonsall are providing the voice for "Baby Yoda" on Disney+. News 8's photojournalist Brian White takes us to the refuge.

3. Santa Claus is coming to Escondido: A holiday tradition returns

Santa Claus is not only coming to Escondido he's there after a decade long absence. In this Zevely Zone, Jeff went to see a holiday tradition that is back in business.

For 25 years, it was an Escondido tradition: the Muffler Man at Joor Muffler & Auto Service dressed up as Santa Claus. But 10 years ago, the fun suddenly stopped and people started asking, "Why did they stop?"

4. Warrior Foundation Freedom Station Radiothon 2019 - Thank you!

Tis’ the season for giving, and with your help, we were able to make wishes come true for our nation’s heroes this holiday season! The 16th annual Warrior Foundation Freedom Station Radiothon, proudly presented by AM 760 KFMB, News 8, and 100.7 San Diego, took place on Friday, December 6, 2019, where we raised over $1,200,000!

Donations are still being accepted online by clicking the button below.

KFMB

5. 6'8" San Diego police officer goes viral for police car video

The world isn't always made for tall people. When you're a 6'8", 330-pound police officer, getting into your squad car can be a little tricky sometimes. Yes, Officer James Burnett of the San Diego Police Department is the height of an NBA player.

Burnett has been with the department for six years and says he enjoys his job.

Earlier this month, the department poked fun at the officer's height on Twitter. The post went viral.

For reference, News 8's Steve Price is 5'11":