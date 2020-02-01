SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. San Diego International Auto Show takes over at the Convention Center

Are you in the market for a new car or are you just a gearhead who loves seeing all the new technology in cars? The San Diego Convention Center is the place for you over the next few days as the San Diego International Auto Show takes over.

Visitors will not only be able to see all the new concept cars by different manufacturers, but they will also be able to test drive cars themselves.

The Auto Show will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on January 1-4 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on January 5 for a special family fun day!

2. Meet the first San Diego baby born in 2020!

The first baby born in San Diego County greeted doctors along with her family one minute after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2020 at Palomar Medical Center Escondido. The healthy baby girl, Tatum Faith Perry, was born at 12:01 a.m. weighing in at 8.6 pounds.

This makes her not only the first baby born in 2020 but also the first baby born in the new decade.

3. Top 10 News 8 Throwback videos of 2019

In 2019, News 8 celebrated 70 years of bringing news to San Diego. As the oldest station in the city, our archives are a treasure trove of videos that chronicle local history and we are pleased to share them with our viewers.

Since 2018, our News 8 Throwback series has presented these looks at local historical highlights and we continue to find unexpected surprises along the way.

Some of this year’s highlights included celebrity sightings, classic concerts, a series on San Diego’s nightlife in 1979 and more.

Enjoy this look back at the Top 10 News 8 Throwback videos we brought you in 2019. We plan to bring you many more in 2020!

4. Tony Hawk poses as Santa Claus, surprises skaters at San Diego skate parks

Tony Hawk posed as Santa Claus and hit up all his hometown skate parks to shower skaters with holiday gifts. From skateboards to t-shirts, people across San Diego County were surprised to see that their secret Santa is actually pretty famous.

5. It's a winter fun-derland! ❄️

We have snow in East County! Where else can you surf and snowboard in the same day? San Diego County really has it all.