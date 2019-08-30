SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. Team KFMB volunteers at the San Diego Food Bank

KFMB Stations are proud to partner with the San Diego Food Bank in their efforts to make sure no family goes hungry in our city. Dozens of KFMB employees took part in a volunteer day Tuesday to support the food bank’s mission.

RELATED: Team KFMB volunteers at the San Diego Food Bank

KFMB

2. Passengers and crew go above and beyond

Most parents know the stress of traveling with little children, but one family has shared their experience on a United Airlines flight after the crew stepped in to help their young son who is autistic and was having a difficult time.

The mom posted her experience on social media to simply express her gratitude to the staff and passengers on the United Airlines flight from San Diego. It’s a post that has since gone viral.

RELATED: United Airlines crew helps autistic boy during flight

3. Love is in the air in Ocean Beach

An Ocean Beach husband went big to celebrate his tenth wedding anniversary by leasing a billboard in Ocean Beach to display his love for his wife.

The billboard, which has become the talk of the town, is above the place where Vic Tulsie met his wife Laura.

Why a billboard?

Vic said he not only wanted to do something big for Laura, but he also wanted to give people hope – and it is working.

RELATED: Love is in the air in Ocean Beach

4. 'Gently Hugged' donations for babies

You've probably seen one. A collection bin asking for gently used baby materials scattered throughout the county. In this Zevely Zone, Jeff followed your donations to Ranch Bernardo to meet the busy hands volunteering their time at the non-profit organization Gently Hugged. Located on the property of the Bernardo Winery, the small building is a lot like Santa's Workshop because the pace is punishing.

RELATED: Zevely Zone: San Diego non-profit donates baby clothes to needy families

5. San Diego, your eyelids are getting heavier and heavier...

If you lived in San Diego in the 1970s or '80s, you’re probably familiar with Dr. Dean – a hypnotist that enthralled crowds at weekly shows for decades in America’s Finest City. During the height of his popularity, Dr Michael Dean – whose real name was Sanford Berman – was featured in a three-part series by News 8.

From his crowd-pleasing Friday night performances at The Gaslight Room to his legal battle with a famous boxer, News 8’s Michael Tuck took a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrated entertainer with the jet-black pompadour in 1980.

Your eyelids are getting heavier and heavier... You will now enjoy this look back at Dr. Dean’s time mesmerizing San Diego.

RELATED: News 8 Throwback: Dr. Dean hypnotizes San Diego in 1980

KFMB