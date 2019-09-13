SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. Three Rancho Bernardo brothers born to serve

While many children relaxed during their summer break, three Rancho Bernardo brothers were busy becoming Eagle Scouts. It's extremely rare for brothers from the same family to earn the highest Boy Scout honor, let alone accomplish the feat all at the same time.

The three Rancho Bernardo brothers were born to serve. How else can you explain a lifetime of good deeds that led to the trio becoming Eagle Scouts at the same time?

2. Abandoned pit bulls on the road to recovery

What a difference a day makes. The two pit bulls abandoned and chained out in the sun with no access to food or water are on the road to recovery.

On Sunday afternoon, the two dogs were found chained up and tangled in a filthy backyard until a good Samaritan stepped in to help.

Dennis Connor took it upon himself to look after the dogs by building them a makeshift shelter for shade and giving them food and water as he waited to see if their owners would return.

3. Could 100 waves change a life?

Big-name surfers and caring volunteers are prepping for the Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge.

On Saturday, hundreds of surfers will hit the water at Belmont Park at Mission Beach in San Diego to support Boys to Men, a mentoring program. The goal is to surf 100 waves in a day and ideally raise $1,000 per person.

The event goes from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. News 8's Shawn Styles takes us for a ride.

4. Do you remember your childhood bestie?

This one didn't happened in San Diego, but if you ever had a childhood bestie you will understand why it made the list. A video of two toddlers running toward each other on a New York City sidewalk and giving each other a big hug is getting lots of play on social media and making adults feel like kids again.

"My friend!" one of the boys sounds like he is yelling as he runs toward the other.

The video posted to Facebook by Michael Cisneros, the father of one of the boys, has been viewed more than 50,000 times and shared over 1,500 times.

A screenshot of a Facebook video showing two toddlers running toward each other to give a hug in New York City.

TEGNA

5. Even the squirrels want to stop to eat... I mean, smell the flowers!

We couldn't pass this one up either. A photographer from the Netherlands traveling in Austria got a photo of a squirrel taking a big whiff of a daisy. It even looked like it was hugging the flower before taking some nibbles out of it.

It wasn't a spur of the moment thing. Dick van Duijn reportedly told SWNS that he spent two hours and took about 200 photos to get that one moment.

Dick van Duijn