SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. How can 1 math equation ÷ the internet?

If you've been on Instagram or Twitter this week, you may have come across a viral math problem.

The equation reads: 8 ÷ 2 (2+2). Some say the answer is 16, but others say 1.

To get the right answer, you need to use to the correct order of operation. Here’s a hint: "please excuse my dear aunt sally."

2. Resumes for pets?

The San Diego Humane Society is getting some help in finding animals their forever home. Kids attending the organization's summer camp created resumes for adoptable animals. News 8's photojournalist Vello Vannak shows us how it is both fun and an educational experience.

3. Should Halloween be moved?

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition to say they want President Trump to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October. So, News 8 looked to VERIFY, does he have the power to do so?

News 8 checked with the congressional research service and Library of Congress and found there is some precedence of presidents creating and moving holidays with a proclamation.

In 1863, President Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving would fall on the last Thursday of November. Nearly 80 years later, President Franklin D. Roosevelt changed it to the second to last Thursday. Then in 1941, Congress made it a permanent federal holiday.

4. The San Diego Zoo has a brand new addition!

A male southern white rhino calf conceived through artificial insemination was born last weekend at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

According to San Diego Zoo officials, Victoria the mother rhino, gave birth on Sunday after 493 days of gestation thanks to a hormone-induced ovulation and artificial insemination.

The calf is nursing well, and mother and calf are bonding in a quiet nursing setting, according to zoo officials.

This is the first successful artificial insemination birth of a southern white rhino in North America.

5. In the blink of an eye!

UC San Diego scientists have created an eye-controlling lens that allows the lens to be moved with the blink of an eye.

"It's triggered by the signal called the Electrooculographic signal generated around the eyes,” said UCSD Engineering Associate Professor Shengqiang Cai.

Professor Cai calls it the first developed interface between human beings and a soft machine. The idea took two years for Professor Cai and a student to create.

