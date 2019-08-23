SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. Rhino calf gets his legs!

We are getting a closer look at the adorable rhino calf born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park last month. Edward was the first southern white rhino calf conceived through artificial insemination and was born to mother Victoria after 493 days of gestation.

News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch shows us more of baby Edward and how he is settling into his new surroundings.

2. Heroes Reunion

A tennis player in Rancho Bernardo was not quite ready to call it game, set and match. In this Zevely Zone, Jeff visited the Rancho Bernardo Swim and Tennis Club where some ordinary guys performed an extraordinary effort to save a life.

3. Back-to-school time in San Diego!

Students of all ages are heading back to the classroom across San Diego. Some schools are already back in session while others are resuming over the next couple of weeks. As kids say goodbye to summer and hello to homework, we’re taking a look at back-to-school News 8 snippets from years past. It seems from first day jitters to back-to-school shopping, some things never change.

4. Stop! Spider Time

They’re big. They’re scary looking. And they spin enormous, circular webs that can stretch between trees, from a tree to your house, or your house to your car.

It’s orb weaver spider time again in San Diego County—and this year could yield a bumper crop.

5. San Diego Hispanic leader honored for work on low-income housing

A Hispanic leader with San Diego roots has been honored with a Pioneer Empresaria Award by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Carol Ornelas is a business woman who has been working for the past 30 years to build affordable housing in California.

“I just spent ten days in San Diego and all I had to do was go down to G Street and see what's happening with the homeless population out there. We need to build more housing,” Ornelas said.

Ornelas grew up in San Diego and moved to Stockton after she found her passion: building affordable housing through her nonprofit company, Visionary Home Builders of California.

