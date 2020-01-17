SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. Hoover High students host San Diego mayoral forum

Young San Diegans pressed mayoral candidates on issues that matter to them, despite the fact that some of them are not even old enough to vote in the election.

Hoover High School students in San Diego hosted a youth-moderated discussion with mayoral candidates Todd Gloria, Barbara Bry, Rich Riel and Tasha Williamson on Thursday at 6 p.m. Students asked the candidates about transportation, housing and engaging with young people in the community. One of the first topics addressed by the candidates was the city's infrastructure.

Dozens of students spent the last semester developing a mock nonprofit. Thursday's free event is the culmination of their hard work. The primary discussion lasted about an hour. The primary is on March 3.

You can watch the event here:

2. San Diego State men's basketball is officially the only undefeated team

There is just one men's college basketball team in the nation without a loss: The San Diego State University Aztecs. The team is 18-0, and they'll put their perfect record on the line at home Saturday against Nevada.

Students and alumni are sharing their excitement for all things Aztecs.

“I am very excited. It has been a while since they have been as good as they are right now,” said season ticket holder of 20 years, Lou Hanoian.

Team spirit has been taking over Aztecs' timelines online.

3. 2 University of San Diego alumni, Navy veterans graduate from NASA astronaut program

Two men that called San Diego "home" have their eyes set on a land far, far away: Outer Space.

NASA confirmed that University of San Diego alumni Matthew Dominick and Dr. Jonny Kim graduated from NASA's prestigious space program in Houston on Friday, Jan. 10. Both USD alumni are members of the 2017 Astronaut Class - a group that more than 18,000 applicants reportedly wanted to be apart of, but only 11 people were accepted.

Dominick and Kim are a part of the first class to graduate since the agency announced the Artsemis program. The Artsemis Program is NASA's out-of-this-world pledge to "land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024." The next step would be pretty ambitious - sending astronauts to Mars.

“These individuals represent the best of America, and what an incredible time for them to join our astronaut corps,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston where the graduation ceremony took place. “2020 will mark the return of launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil, and will be an important year of progress for our Artemis program and missions to the Moon and beyond.”

4. Be part of the 2nd-annual Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive on Feb. 13, 2020

“From first responders, medical teams, blood donation and of course prayers, I’m here, I’m alive because of our beautiful community of San Diego,” Kyle Kraska, 2.25.15

News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska is nothing short of a living miracle. On February 10, 2015, he was ambushed outside his home, shot six times and survived.

Please join Kyle, the KFMB Stations, and the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, as we honor those who helped save his life and unite to help save others through the gift of blood.

BLOOD DRIVE INFO

2nd Annual Kyle Kraska’s Celebration Of Heroes Blood Drive

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

DoubleTree Hotel By Hilton Mission Valley

7450 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108

Make your appointment now to donate blood at Kyle's Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive by clicking here.

Kyle Kraska Shout out to all my friends and family outside of San Diego! I woul... d love for you to be here on February 13th for my 2nd Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive, but I know that may not be possible. HERE'S THE GOOD NEWS! You can donate anywhere and pledge your donation to our effort.

5. San Diego 'Casanova' tortoise saves his species by fathering 1,000 tortoises

A former San Diego Zoo tortoise is gaining global attention for his large family. Since 1977, the tortoise named “Diego” has fathered close to 1,000 tortoises in the Galapagos Islands. Yes, 1,000. He is credited with saving his species from extinction.

“Diego, he had something special apparently,” said San Diego zoo spokesperson Rick Schwartz. “[He's] very popular, very well known down there. They kind of nicknamed him “Super Diego” because of all of his offspring.”

Diego was born on the Galapagos Island of Española in the early 1900s. Diego came to the San Diego Zoo in 1931 with several other tortoises. Then, in 1977, Diego was sent back to his home island for his toughest assignment.

“He was down there for the purpose of breeding, and from what we know, he did a very good job,” Schwartz said.

With only two male and 12 female tortoises left in Espanola, Diego became the total turtle love-making machine, single-handedly saving his species from extinction.

