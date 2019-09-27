SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. Are you headed to the Miramar Air Show? Here's what to bring and what to keep at home

This year's Miramar Air Show is a tribute to first responders and kicks off Friday wrapping up Sunday. There are some requirements that are a need to know for those attending, including how you can carry your personal items into the show. You'll need to use a clear bag, such as a Ziploc style bag.

2. It's all about the scrunchies for these Westview High School girls

Growing up in America doesn't mean you can't appreciate the luxuries of a first world country. In this Zevely Zone Jeff met a special group of girls in Torrey Highlands.

A group of girls from Westview High School's Vietnamese Student Association

Together they are the Vietnamese Student Association at Westview High School and they share something in common. They are sewing and selling scrunchies to fund water systems overseas.

3. UC San Diego alum, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir lifts off!

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, who's also a UC San Diego alumni, blasted off successfully on Wednesday for a mission on the International Space Station.

A Russian Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 6:57 a.m. from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and entered a designated orbit en route to the station.

A watch party was held at Scripps Institution of Oceanography Wednesday morning with Jessica’s friends, family, and Scripps colleagues. Meir obtained her PhD in marine biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography in 2009. As a graduate student, she studied the diving physiology of marine mammals and birds, focusing on oxygen depletion in diving emperor penguins in Antarctica and elephant seals in Northern California.

Meir was also accompanied by Oleg Skripochka of Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves prior the launch of Soyuz MS-15 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

4. Beaver family finds a new home!

Several beavers that have been causing issues at Camp Pendleton in North San Diego County are set to be removed from the Marine Corps base.

A group of environmentalists that specialize in these types of animal removals has received approval to live trap and transport eight to 14 beavers. Experts say the creatures come down the Santa Margarita River each year and end up flooding the rifle range at Camp Pendleton with their dam-building.

The entire beaver family will be transported to release sites with the first batch going to Tule River Reservation near Porterville, California.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the rescuing of the beavers.

A beaver gathers dam-building twigs during an evening swim in in Martinez, Calif. on Monday, Nov. 5, 2007. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

5. San Diego Padres pitcher brings smiles to McDonald's customers

Visitors to McDonalds’s on Aero Drive in Serra Mesa received quite the surprise when they drove to the window on Tuesday morning. San Diego Padres pitcher Cal Quantrill greeted fans and served breakfast as part of McDonald’s effort to create feel good moments for the San Diego community.

As part of the event, the first 40 fans that arrived wearing their Padres gear received a free Egg McMuffin meal. The number 40 was chosen to coincide with Quantrill’s jersey number.

Quantrill said he loves any chance to get out in the community whether it is on an off day or morning before a game.

After serving breakfast, Quantrill signed autographs for all fans there. He even added, “maybe I lured one or two more fans into the stadium today.”

