community

Vista community comes together to donate masks, food and free meditation resources

"We think that it is our duty to serve our community," said a representative from M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School® of Islamic Sufism.

VISTA, Calif. — In Vista on Thursday afternoon, the community came together to donate face coverings, face masks, care packages and food boxes to different community organizations, such as Operation HOPE North County, Solution for Change and Vista Garden’s Memory Care. 

Mayor Judy Ritter of Vista, Ms. Nicole Ketcher and Mr. Anthony Hernandez of Operation Hope, Chelsea Gregory of Solution for Change, Evelyn Delgado of Vista Garden’s Memory Care and volunteers from M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School® of Islamic Sufism came together to help those in need, such as people in domestic violence shelters and refugees.

