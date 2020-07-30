Big changes in how to cast your vote this November 2020

Voting is your right, your voice. Register now and learn how to vote safer San Diego!

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is committed to ensuring voters can exercise their right to vote in the November 2020 election in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need to KNOW & DO:

• Every registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail around a month prior to the November 2020 election. Mail-in ballots give voters the option to vote from the safety of their homes

• You must verify your registration and information to receive your mail-in ballot Verify your registration by clicking here.

• Not registered yet? Moved? Whether you are new to San Diego County or just moved down the street, you will need to re-register to vote with your new address. Register here now:

• If you need to vote in-person, polling places will be open for four days, October 31, 2020, through Election Day on November 3, 2020.