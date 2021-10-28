Warrior Foundation Freedom Station Give-a-thon: November 19, 2021

Help support our injured warriors during the 2021 fundraising event on Tuesday, Nov 19 at Freedom Station.

SAN DIEGO — In a proud annual tradition that truly embodies the spirit of the season and our nation’s deep-rooted patriotism, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station and media partners, CBS 8, AM 760 iHeart Radio, and Armstrong & Getty along with the support of the amazing community are raising funds to fly our ill and injured troops home for the holidays!

America’s military men and women represent the best of our nation. For those who are injured while serving our country, and face the challenges of recovery, rehabilitation and the transition to civilian life, there is no greater gift than to return home to their families for this special time of year.

The 2020 Give-a-Thon helped raise more than $1.5 million to support and fly our ill and injured troops home for the holidays.

WATCH: 2020 Give-a-thon coverage

About Warrior Foundation Freedom Station

Since 2004, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station has been a leading force in assisting, honoring and supporting the military men and women who have bravely served and sacrificed for our country. The foundation provides ill and injured warriors with quality-of-life items, support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families during recovery.

Warrior Foundation Freedom Station assists four main groups of warriors:

The seriously injured returning home from war with immediate medical and emotional needs;

Those suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTS) and/or traumatic brain injury (TBI);

Physical and occupational therapy patients who are recovering and/or receiving medical care at military medical facilities;

Transitioning warriors who are medically retiring and transitioning to civilian life.

Warrior Foundation Freedom Station is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. We proudly hold Charity Navigator’s 4-star rating, the highest possible rating, demonstrating our adherence to sector best practices and commitment to transparency. Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Warrior Foundation Freedom Station outperforms most other charities in America in our cause area.